8th Circ. Backs Win For Lifetouch In Workers' Stock Plan Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a proposed ERISA class action accusing a Shutterfly-owned photography company of mismanaging its employee stock ownership plan, rejecting the U.S. Department of Labor's contention that the lower court wrongly applied a heightened pleading standard in the case. The three-judge panel said in its opinion that the district court correctly granted Lifetouch Inc.'s motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case from current and former workers claiming that their ESOP's trustees overvalued the company stock. However, before turning to the merits of those allegations, the panel first addressed concerns raised by the...

