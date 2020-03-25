Union Atty Hit With Sanctions Bid Over 'Frivolous' TM Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Two ironworkers who ran a Facebook page for their union have asked an Illinois federal judge to sanction the union and its attorney for the “frivolous” trademark infringement case brought against them. The case brought by the Bridge, Structural & Reinforcing Iron Workers Local Union #1 accusing members Michele Rentas and William Edmiston of cybersquatting, trademark infringement and portraying the union in a false light was brought without a legitimate factual basis, Rentas and Edmiston claimed in a Tuesday motion. The union not only does not own the trademark it is trying to defend, but it also cannot levy a cybersquatting...

