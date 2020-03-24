Counsel To Get Up To $93M In Fees In Xarelto MDL

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has awarded counsel representing plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation alleging Bayer and Janssen Pharmaceuticals failed to warn about internal bleeding risks of the blood thinner Xarelto up to $93 million in fees and $23 million in costs for their work in securing a $775 million settlement. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon found that a 12% cut of the total settlement was appropriate for the fees, given the amount of work the attorneys put into the settlement, particularly since every case that went to trial in the MDL resulted in a win for...

