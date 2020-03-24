H&R Block Must Face Suit Over False Advertising Claim

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- H&R Block can’t evade a proposed class action in which its customers claimed they were deceived into purchasing the company’s commercial products despite being eligible to participate in a free, government-mandated program, a federal judge said Tuesday. The customers of H&R Block, who said they were deceptively directed by the company into paying for commercial products when they were eligible to participate in the federal Free File program, will be allowed to proceed with their claims, Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said. The customers “have pleaded viable claims for relief under the California consumer protection statutes,” Judge Kim said. H&R Block is...

