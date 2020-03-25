Tieks Shoes Copycat Can't Slip $3M IP Trial Loss

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A defunct shoemaking startup found to have ripped off the design of the Tieks shoe brand can't shake a jury's $2.95 million verdict, a Delaware federal judge held on Tuesday, who also awarded Tieks maker Gavrieli Brands attorney fees and nearly $200,000 in prejudgment interest. In a 29-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected the bid for judgment as matter of law or a new trial filed by Soto Massini (USA) Corp. and its founder Thomas Pichler, finding there was sufficient evidence to back up the jury's finding that they had infringed several design patents and the trade dress of...

