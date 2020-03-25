9th Circ. Clears 'Glee' School In 'Aggressive' Copyright Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has rejected a copyright case that claimed the California high school that inspired the television series "Glee" used songs without permission, and the panel punished the school's accuser for its "aggressive litigation strategy." Siding with Burbank High School, the appeals court ruled Tuesday that a music licensing firm company called Tresona Multimedia LLC lacked standing to sue the school over three songs. The school's use of a fourth song — "Magic" from the 1980 musical film "Xanadu" — was clearly protected by copyright law's fair use doctrine as well, the court said. "We are especially swayed here by...

