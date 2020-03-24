7th Circ. Upholds Chicago Exchanges' Antitrust Win

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld two Chicago exchanges' pretrial win over antitrust claims that they conspired to block a competing outfit from entering the market, finding that their flood of public comments is protected under the First Amendment. The three-judge panel found Monday that the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange did not violate antitrust laws when they responded to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's request for public comment as it considered the U.S. Futures Exchange's application to bring a new exchange to the market, affirming a lower court's decision to grant summary judgment in the 15-year-old lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS