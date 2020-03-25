Burger King Dodges Workers' Consolidated No-Poach Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has sent Burger King employees back to the drawing board on their consolidated no-poach case against the popular fast-food chain, finding Tuesday that those staffers hadn't shown the various Burger King locations were distinct enough enterprises to break antitrust laws. Former and current Burger King employees alleged that the corporation illegally barred its franchises, which operate thousands of nationwide locations, from hiring another franchisee's employees, hindering those workers' career opportunities. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez temporarily tossed the case Tuesday, finding that the separate restaurant locations weren't autonomous enough to be able to restrain trade under federal antitrust...

