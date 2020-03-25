Enviros Ask Justices To Hear Suit Blocked By Tribal Immunity

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups said federal agencies have been handed permission to ignore environmental laws governing project reviews when tribes are involved, and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reevaluate a Ninth Circuit decision to toss a suit over a coal-fired power plant on Navajo land. ​Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment and others said the circuit court was wrong when it said the Navajo Nation's tribal immunity doomed a challenge to the federal government's environmental review of an extension to a coal plant's operations. The groups on Tuesday said the underlying litigation only challenged the government's review and therefore the tribe-owned entity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS