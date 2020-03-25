Ex-Asst. AG Claiming Demotion Left Him Ill Can Sue For Bias

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A former North Carolina assistant attorney general who said he developed anxiety after getting demoted can proceed with his claims that the state’s Department of Justice violated federal discrimination law by firing him because of his age after denying his requests to transfer offices and work from home. U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan on Tuesday denied the NCDOJ's bid to dismiss David J. Adinolfi's claims that it violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Americans with Disabilities Act by demoting then firing him after shutting down his requests to transfer to another office and work remotely for two days...

