Twitter Can't Nix NM Kids' Data Suit Based On Jurisdiction

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday denied a dismissal bid by Twitter and a collection of advertising services used in Tiny Lab apps, ruling the court has jurisdiction to handle the state's claims that the companies surreptitiously collected kids' location data and personal information. Twitter Inc., MoPub Inc., AppLovin Corp., InMobi Pte. Ltd. and its subsidiary AerServ LLC had asked the New Mexico federal court to toss the case, arguing they had no concrete ties to the state. But U.S. District Judge Martha Vazquez said those arguments failed, in part because they relied on "non-binding, out-of-district precedent." "Defendants' insistence that...

