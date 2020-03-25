Fla. State Courts Suspend Jury Trials Through April 17

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The suspension of most face-to-face court proceedings in Florida will continue for at least three more weeks under a new order Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady issued late Tuesday. In an administrative order, the chief justice extended an existing suspension of jury trials until April 17 as it was set to expire at the end of the week. His order also extends suspensions of speedy trial rules and related court procedures and directs all state courts to cancel or postpone all but essential and critical court proceedings. In an accompanying video message, Justice Canady described the current situation as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS