Feds Say Virus Fears Didn't Taint $511M Fraud Conviction

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors who recently obtained a conviction against Los Angeles businessman Lev Dermen for a $511 million tax fraud told a Utah federal court Tuesday the man’s push for a coronavirus-based mistrial is off-base since the district is still still conducting already-begun criminal trials to this day. Prosecutors said Dermen, a diesel fuel magnate who was convicted of a scheme to reap lucrative biofuels incentives for truckloads of nonbiofuels products, is wrong to argue that the jury that convicted him was driven along by a sense of fear and desire to get out of the courthouse amid the coronavirus crisis. The court...

