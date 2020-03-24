Atty's Apple FaceTime Eavesdropping Suit Tossed For Good

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court on Tuesday tossed, for the second time, an attorney's suit alleging that a flaw in Apple's FaceTime app allowed someone to listen in and record a private deposition he had with a client, saying, once again, the lawyer hadn't shown that the product was unreasonably dangerous. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. dismissed, without leave to amend, the suit brought by Larry Williams of the Law Office of Larry D. Williams II PLLC claiming that Apple Inc.'s software was defective and allowed someone to listen in and record the FaceTime call and failed to warn users...

