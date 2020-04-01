Responding To DOJ's Increasing Int'l Antitrust Extraditions

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- “The Antitrust Division will leave no stone unturned including working with enforcers around the world to bring to justice those who infect international markets with collusion,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim.[1] Breaking news that an international fugitive, long wanted by the U.S. government, has been extradited is usually reserved for a terrorist or an infamous drug lord such as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. However, extradition is increasingly becoming a tool used by the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute individuals alleged to have violated U.S. law through anti-competitive conduct. These individuals are then faced with the...

