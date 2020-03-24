Uber Prevails Over Calif. Cab Cos.' Predatory Pricing Claims

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Monday sided with Uber in a dispute with cab companies over its fares, finding that the ride-hailing giant is exempt from the Unfair Practices Act because the California Public Utilities Commission has the power to establish Uber's fares, according to a published decision. In three coordinated suits, several taxi companies and taxi medallion owners had claimed that Uber was in violation of the act's prohibition against so-called "below-cost sales," or selling services at less than the cost of providing them. The cab companies argued that the act's exemption for entities that fall under the jurisdiction of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS