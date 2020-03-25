Bayer And Novartis Lose Challenge To NHS Eye Drug Policy

Law360, London (March 25, 2020, 10:16 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that a policy from certain NHS groups offering an off-label drug for treatment of an eye disorder was lawful, rejecting Bayer and Novartis' arguments that permitting use of the unlicensed medicine undermines European safety standards. The decision affirms a lower court judge's ruling in favor of 12 National Health Service clinical commissioning groups, which adopted a policy recommending that clinicians offer patients who suffer from the eye disease be given a choice between licensed medicines marketed by the two pharmaceutical giants and a cheaper drug called Avastin that was originally developed and approved by the European Union...

