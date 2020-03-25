EPA Won't Ask 10th Circ. To Revisit Renewable Fuel Ruling

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rebuffed calls from a group of Senate Republicans and opted not to seek rehearing of a Tenth Circuit decision that threw out a temporary pass given to a trio of small refineries who claimed blending renewable fuels into their products would cause “disproportionate economic hardship.” The small refineries that had their exemption extensions thrown out by the panel did ask the Tenth Circuit on Tuesday to revisit the matter en banc, but the EPA didn't. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and others had urged the EPA to push for rehearing of the January panel ruling, saying the decision will cause job...

