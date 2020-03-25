Atty Faces Discipline For Calling Ill. Judge White Supremacist

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A lawyer who once served on the Illinois court committee that evaluates the character of bar applicants is facing ethics charges for falsely accusing a state judge of being a white supremacist. In a disciplinary complaint made public Tuesday, attorney Margaret J. Lowery was also accused of lying to bar investigators when she flatly denied any involvement in setting up the website firetheliarjudge.com. That site was part of a 2018 effort targeting Judge Andrew Gleeson, the chief judge of the 20th Judicial Circuit in Illinois, in a retention election, according to the state Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. According to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS