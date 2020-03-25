Cancer Center Lobbyist Tells 2nd Circ. Bonuses Were Earned

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A lobbyist who worked for cancer center 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc. told a Second Circuit Court of Appeals panel Wednesday he earned at least $5 million in bonus payments before he left the company and that Chapter 11 rules don’t bar payment of that money. Attorneys for Andrew L. Woods told the three-judge panel that the lobbyist achieved the goals set forth for the bonuses when the U.S. Congress passed changes to Medicare reimbursement rules that were worth more than $1 billion to the company, and that the bonuses became payable even before 21st Century Oncology filed for bankruptcy protection....

