3rd Circ. Doubts Trade Group's Stake In Mazda Program Fight

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit seemed mystified Tuesday about why the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers would have standing to launch a suit alleging a Mazda Motor of America dealership incentive program violates the state’s franchise practices law, since the coalition's 500-strong membership includes only 16 Mazda dealerships. A three-judge panel hearing oral argument by telephone grilled the coalition’s attorney about why a non-Mazda dealer would care about Mazda’s Brand Experience Program, according to an audio recording of the hearing made available Wednesday. The coalition’s suit alleged the program harms Mazda dealers by denying them benefits if they can’t meet certain eligibility...

