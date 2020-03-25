DC Circ. Says Prior Deal Dooms GWU Retirement Plan Case

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit won’t revive a proposed class action accusing The George Washington University of poorly managing its workers’ retirement savings, agreeing with the lower court that an earlier settlement barred an ex-employee from bringing the case. In its opinion Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the district court’s finding that Melissa Stanley gave up her right to bring the Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims against GWU in a 2016 settlement she reached with the school over an earlier dispute. "For the reasons set out in the district court’s opinion ... we conclude that appellant Stanley released her ERISA claims as...

