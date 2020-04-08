Ghosn Flight Shows Need For Extradition Treaty Cooperation

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Carlos Ghosn, famed ex-CEO of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., shocked the world in late December when he escaped from house arrest in Japan where he awaited trial. Reports suggest Ghosn was able to escape allegedly by being carried out of his home in an audio equipment box and then flying in a private jet through Turkey into his home country of Lebanon. While Ghosn’s Japanese lawyers stated that they were “puzzled and shocked” by Ghosn’s escape, Lebanon’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that Ghosn “entered the country legally.” Turkish investigators recently announced that they are questioning seven people,...

