US Co. Says Electronics Antitrust Suit Must Be Litigated

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A U.S. electronics manufacturer is urging a California federal court not to force it to arbitrate part of its lawsuit accusing Japanese suppliers of fixing the price of a common electronics component, calling the bid by Tokin Corp. "a transparent effort to avoid U.S. antitrust law." Tokin had told the court last month that the dispute, filed by Flextronics International USA Inc., must be arbitrated under a clause in their inventory agreement, which requires an arbitrator to determine whether the claim falls under the arbitration clause. Flextronics accuses Tokin and a slew of other Japanese electronics companies in the litigation of...

