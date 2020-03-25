French Montana Can't Duck Copyright Infringement Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Rapper French Montana lost a bid Wednesday to escape a copyright lawsuit over his song "Ain't Worried About Nothin" when an Illinois federal judge ruled that artist's in-state concerts may have subjected him to jurisdiction. The judge said that Eddie Lee Richardson — who claims French Montana copied his song "*Hood* Pushin' Weight" — hasn't shown the rapper's ties to Illinois are extensive enough that general jurisdiction applies, but ordered jurisdictional discovery to proceed, despite a limited record. One reason for that is evidence of a concert that French Montana, whose legal name is Karim Kharbouch, performed in Tinley Park, Illinois, with rapper...

