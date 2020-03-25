Ala. Firm Wants False Claims Act Book IP Suit In Home State

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles PC told a Cincinnati federal judge Wednesday that a lawsuit claiming the firm and one of its principals put out a book that lifted material from an Ohio lawyer's treatise belongs in Alabama, where the alleged infringing material was "researched, created and published." The firm urged U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland to dismiss the complaint for lack of personal jurisdiction and improper venue while requiring the plaintiff to refile the suit in the proper forum, or to transfer the case to the Middle District of Alabama. The firm said there are numerous reasons...

