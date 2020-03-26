10th Circ. Says Follow-Up Info Can't Fix Faulty Removal Notice

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security must send completed initial deportation notices with court hearing information to prevent immigrants from continuing to accrue residency, the Tenth Circuit held Wednesday, giving a Mexican citizen a chance to stop his deportation. In a published decision that deepens an existing circuit split on the issue, a panel of judges found that the so-called stop-time rule — which stops the clocks on a foreign citizen’s continuous time in the U.S. — is not triggered by an immigration court notice without the date and location of the hearing, even if a follow-up notice with that information...

