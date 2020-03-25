Calif. Judge Censured Over Crude Courtroom Comments

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A California state judge agreed Wednesday to accept a public reprimand after being accused of making inappropriate remarks, including telling an African American defendant to stop "shucking and jiving" and boasting about having "the biggest balls in the courthouse.” Ventura County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey G. Bennett stipulated to the censure as part of a deal to resolve a complaint filed earlier this month with the California Commission on Judicial Performance. The commission said in its Wednesday decision that Bennett admitted most of the conduct that got him in trouble, including bragging about his testicular endowment and pretending to take off his belt while...

