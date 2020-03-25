3rd Circ. Says Post-Gazette, Teamsters Had No Implied Deal

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge was wrong to make the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette rehire laid-off union delivery drivers because the newspaper's publisher had properly disavowed the terms of its now-expired contract and repudiated the existence of any "implied" continuations of that deal, a Third Circuit panel ruled Wednesday. A letter from the publisher months before its collective bargaining agreement with the union expired in 2017 had said all the contractual obligations would expire, and that was enough to prevent PG Publishing Co. from having to follow the contract’s grievance procedures before laying off drivers and circulation workers in late 2019 as it cut...

