Fiat Chrysler Escapes Ex-Manager's Race, Age Bias Claims

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday put the brakes on a former Fiat Chrysler manufacturing plant manager’s claims the company fired him as a result of age and racial bias, finding the worker had violated the automaker's sexual harassment policy. Wesley Gamble, an African American who was 63 when he was terminated in 2017, didn’t prove that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles treated any nonblack employee more favorably after the company found he had committed multiple violations of its policy governing workplace harassment and discrimination, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said. Even if Gamble had produced such evidence, “no reasonable jury could conclude that...

