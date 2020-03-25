Gainey McKenna & Rosen Will Lead Derivative IRobot Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Gainey McKenna & Egleston and the Rosen Law Firm PA, with an assist from the Law Office of Michael P. Utke LLC, will represent investors in iRobot, the maker of Roomba vacuums, in a derivative action accusing executives of artificially inflating the company's revenue growth using a "channel-stuffing" scheme that caused the company's stock to plummet. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper's March 25 order names Gainey McKenna and Rosen co-lead counsel and Utke liaison counsel in the matter, and consolidates four similar lawsuits filed between Jan. 9 and Feb. 10. The investors claim that a proxy statement the...

