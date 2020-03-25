Steel Importers Take National Security Tariff Fight To Justices

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A group of steel importers asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to weigh in on the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's authority to impose national security tariffs on steel imports, arguing that Congress has given the president too much power. The American Institute for International Steel Inc., a nonprofit that represents 120 steel importers, and two of its members, Kurt Orban Partners LLC and Sim-Tex LP, told the justices that Congress has delegated too much of its power to the White House by allowing presidents to implement tariffs in the name of national security with no boundaries. Section 232 of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS