GE Service Provider Breach Exposes Trove Of Sensitive Data

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Bank account numbers, Social Security numbers and other sensitive information from General Electric Co. current and former employees were exposed in a data breach at a Canon Inc. subsidiary where GE stored benefits files, the companies told authorities late last week. In a notice filed Friday with the California Attorney General's Office, GE said that an "unauthorized party" gained access in February to an email account at Canon Business Process Services Inc. containing a trove of sensitive personal data, including direct deposit forms, driver’s licenses, passports, birth and death certificates, severance claims and beneficiary designation forms. GE was notified of the breach Feb. 28, and Canon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS