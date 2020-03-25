HealthSouth Says No Fees For DQ'd Troutman In FCA Case

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- HealthSouth Corp. asked a Nevada federal court on Wednesday to ax an order granting $200,000 in fees to Troutman Sanders LLP, saying that giving the fees to the firm after it was disqualified from a whistleblower suit alleging HealthSouth falsified patient records will only encourage other "unscrupulous" attorneys to enter into similar conflicts. According to HealthSouth's objection, the court should force Troutman Sanders to disgorge all its fees from the False Claims Act case, saying the firm willingly and knowingly walked into the conflict by contracting to lobby for HealthSouth while representing a client who had filed suit against HealthSouth under...

