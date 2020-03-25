DOJ Says Trans Athletes Can't Compete As Women

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has thrown its support behind a lawsuit challenging Connecticut's policy of allowing transgender athletes to compete as girls in order to comply with Title IX, saying that law only protects against discrimination on the basis of biological sex, not gender identity. In a so-called statement of interest filed Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr said the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference "claims that 'federal law' requires" it to allow transgender athletes to compete on the team that corresponds to the gender they identify with, lest they run afoul of the federal anti-sex discrimination statute Title IX. "They are...

