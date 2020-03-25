PG&E Granted Approval For Updated Ch. 11 Disclosures

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge Wednesday said he would allow PG&E Corp. to send out a supplement to its already-approved Chapter 11 plan disclosure covering recent changes made in response to objections by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said at a phone hearing Wednesday he would approve the disclosure with some changes in wording, while representatives of noteholders and victims of 2018 and 2019 wildfires that were blamed on the utility expressed concern about how the changes would affect their own settlements. Since PG&E filed for Chapter 11 protection in January 2019, Newsom has been a sharp critic...

