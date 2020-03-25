T-Mobile Bid To Toss NYC Consumer Deception Suit Denied

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has denied T-Mobile USA Inc.'s attempt to toss a lawsuit launched by New York City and its Department of Consumer Affairs claiming the company deceptively targeted young New Yorkers, immigrants and lower-income residents through its prepaid brand "Metro by T-Mobile." Judge Barry R. Ostrager on Tuesday rejected T-Mobile's argument that it can't be held liable for the alleged conduct of independent MetroPCS dealers who sold prepaid phone plans. At this stage, the court can't find that the dealers were "acting outside the scope of their authority without T-Mobile's consent," the judge said. MetroPCS, too, can be sued,...

