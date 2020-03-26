Fiji Hilton Guest Says Card Receipts Exposed Him To ID Theft

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action in Minnesota federal court claiming its Fiji Beach Resort and Spa exposed a customer to identity theft and fraud because his printed receipts showed more than the last five digits of his payment card number. Lead plaintiff Kevin Rouse, a resident of Hennepin County, Minnesota, alleges in his suit filed Wednesday that the McLean, Virginia-headquartered hotel giant violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act on multiple occasions during his stay at the Fiji resort by displaying the first four and last four digits of his personal credit and...

