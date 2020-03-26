FCC Forms Anti-Robocall Team To Keep Hospital Lines Clear

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it is putting together an advisory committee aimed at devising ways to shield hospitals from pesky robocalls, making good on mandates required under a bipartisan anti-robocall measure enacted last year. The Hospital Robocall Protection Group, which the agency is now seeking nominations to fill out, will be tasked with figuring out what techniques hospitals can use to defend themselves against the nuisance and how service providers, as well as federal and state governments, can help. The federal advisory committee will be made up of hospital service providers, companies that focus on mitigating unlawful robocalls,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS