Deloitte Must Face Adelphia Collapse Suit In Pennsylvania

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Deloitte & Touche LLP will have to face a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court over the role of its accounting in the collapse of Adelphia Communications Corp. after a panel of Keystone State appellate judges said a lower court had been wrong to let Deloitte out of the case. The appeals panel said — as one judge had hinted during oral arguments — a state court judge erred when it granted Deloitte a quick win based on the company's argument that Adelphia's successor, Zito Media LP, was blocked from suing by the doctrine of in pari delicto, which says plaintiffs should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS