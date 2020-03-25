NY Eatery Can't Delay Settlement Payment Due To COVID-19

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected a Manhattan restaurant's bid to push back the payment date of an $85,000 wage-and-hour settlement by a month in light of the business being “decimated” by the novel coronavirus pandemic, instead greenlighting the deal as is. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn approved a settlement between Sable NYC Inc., which operates as Sable's Smoked Fish, and a former worker who claims Sable's shorted him on overtime pay. The judge turned aside the eatery's request to push back the date of the agreed-upon payment from next week to late April due to the negative impact COVID-19...

