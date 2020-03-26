Abbott Wins Test Strip Suit After Supplier's Discovery Fraud

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has entered judgment against gray-market diabetes test strip supplier H&H Wholesale Services Inc. for engaging in what a magistrate judge called “a cautionary tale about how not to conduct discovery in federal court." U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon wholly agreed with U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom that H&H committed fraud on the court while defending itself from Abbott Laboratories' trademark suit calls for case-ending sanctions. The court will next decide how much H&H owes Abbott, according to online court records. “The court agrees with the thorough, thoughtful and well reasoned decision by Magistrate Judge Bloom and affirms its conclusions,” Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS