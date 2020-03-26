Adidas Shakes Off Designer's TM Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Adidas AG has prevailed in a trademark infringement suit alleging the sportswear giant ripped off an entrepreneur's "You're Never Done" catchphrase, after a California federal court found Adidas was the first to actually sell anything emblazoned with the phrase. In a brief order filed Tuesday evening, U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez said plaintiff Abraham Berti Levy can't sue Adidas for ripping off and using his alleged catchphrase in a major marketing push because he never properly registered the disputed trademark in the first place. "The court holds that plaintiff did not use the mark in commerce before defendant," Judge Gutierrez...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS