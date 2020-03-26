17,000-Member Class OK'd In Transamerica ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- An Iowa federal judge has certified a class of 17,000 current and former Transamerica Corp. employees in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the financial services company of stuffing its 401(k) plan with underperforming proprietary funds. U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams on Wednesday granted a bid for class certification in the suit against Transamerica, although the company didn't oppose a class of 401(k) plan participants and beneficiaries who invested in six challenged funds since Dec. 28, 2012. The judge said common issues pertained to all the class members, such as if the defendants were fiduciaries of the plan and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS