Energy Services Group Buys Solar Farm Builder In $37M Deal

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT) -- Publicly traded energy services company CUI Global Inc. said Thursday it’s snapping up a solar energy-focused construction company in a deal worth $37 million to help it expand into the renewables industry. CUI Global said in a statement it was buying Apex, North Carolina-based Reach Construction Group in the debt and equity deal to help further its goal of being a more diversified energy company. CUI’s energy business, Orbital Gas Systems, focuses on gas engineering services for the oil, gas, and nuclear industries, it said. “We are very pleased to expand CUI's infrastructure energy services into the growing renewable energy market,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS