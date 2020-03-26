Amazon The Latest Target Of Proposed COBRA Class Action

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Amazon Corporate LLC not only violated federal law by failing to properly inform former workers of their ability to keep their health care, but threatened them with IRS fines and "ominous" criminal penalties to discourage them from seeking continued coverage, according to a proposed class action in Florida federal court. Jaymes Ousley says in his lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notices Amazon sent to him were devoid of the information required by the law and threatened criminal penalties if each step wasn't properly followed. Under COBRA, which is an amendment to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act...

