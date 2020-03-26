Reed Smith, Sullivan Steer $730M Sale Of Ironman Group 

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT) -- Chinese sports marketing giant Wanda Sports has agreed to sell the company that runs the Ironman triathlon brand to media conglomerate Advance in a deal that is valued at $730 million and was guided by Reed Smith and Sullivan & Cromwell. The all-cash agreement sees Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. selling The Ironman Group to Advance, which is a private family-owned business based in New York, in a deal with an enterprise value of $730 million, according to a statement. The Ironman Group is behind a number of major sports events, including triathlons and running, cycling and mountain biking races. Upon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS