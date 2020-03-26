AT&T Wants Carrier's 'Artfully Pleaded' Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- AT&T asked a New Jersey federal court Thursday to transfer from state to U.S. district court a local exchange carrier's suit accusing the telecom giant of refusing to pay call transfer service fees, arguing that the South Dakota-based company has "deliberately obscured the true nature" of its claims to avoid federal jurisdiction. The telecom giant, whose principal place of business is New Jersey, asserted that the dispute belongs in federal court, not the New Jersey Superior Court where Northern Valley Communications LLC lodged the suit earlier this month. The recovery claims are based on interstate calls that are regulated exclusively under...

