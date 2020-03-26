Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AT&T Wants Carrier's 'Artfully Pleaded' Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- AT&T asked a New Jersey federal court Thursday to transfer from state to U.S. district court a local exchange carrier's suit accusing the telecom giant of refusing to pay call transfer service fees, arguing that the South Dakota-based company has "deliberately obscured the true nature" of its claims to avoid federal jurisdiction.

The telecom giant, whose principal place of business is New Jersey, asserted that the dispute belongs in federal court, not the New Jersey Superior Court where Northern Valley Communications LLC lodged the suit earlier this month. The recovery claims are based on interstate calls that are regulated exclusively under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!