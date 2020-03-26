DOD Watchdog Unsure Chip Foundry Is Needed For Defense

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Defense watchdog urged the agency to review the necessity of a factory involved in the manufacture of obsolete chips for legacy weapons systems, noting it was used five times in the past five years. A DOD lab that handles defense requests concerning obsolete chip technology was able to resolve more than 97% of issues without calling on the Advanced Reconfigurable Manufacturing for Semiconductors foundry, the DOD Office of the Inspector General said. "It is not clear whether the DOD's current use of the ARMS foundry is justified," the watchdog summed up. The OIG said that the ARMS...

