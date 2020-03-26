US Charges Venezuelan President With Drug Trafficking

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday unveiled criminal charges against President Nicolás Maduro Moros and other top Venezuelan officials for allegedly operating a drug cartel with the Colombian guerrilla group FARC and laundering drug proceeds through South Florida real estate and luxury goods. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros, shown here on March 12, was hit with criminal charges in New York federal court Thursday. (Getty) Federal prosecutors in New York accused Maduro, prominent legislator Diosdado Cabello Rondón, former director of military intelligence Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios and former general Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones of operating a “Cartel de los Soles,” or...

